Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Insider Albert Seymour Sells 15,000 Shares

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $180,900.00.

Albert Seymour also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00.

Shares of FIXX traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $12.77. 252,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,537. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $578.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.