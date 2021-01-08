Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKTVY opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. Hong Kong Television Network has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

Get Hong Kong Television Network alerts:

About Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Television Network Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a Â’one-stop shop' platform, including online shopping and delivery services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Television Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Television Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.