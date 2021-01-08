Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Horace Mann Educators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $46.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $133,660.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $119,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,334 shares of company stock worth $393,150. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

