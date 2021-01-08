Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

HBNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $734.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.28. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

