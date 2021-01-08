Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horizon faces intense competition in its targeted markets for most of its approved drugs like Krystexxa and Proscysbi. Pipeline and regulatory setbacks also weigh on shares. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Nevertheless, the approval of Tepezza has been a big boost for the company. The company is also increasing its investments in Tepezza to drive additional awareness of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) and support the continued strong demand. Krystexxa also promises growth. The company’s efforts to develop its pipeline are impressive. Horizon is working on label expansion of drugs like Tepezza, Krystexxa, Actimmune, Procysbi and Ravicti. The label expansion of these drugs will further boost sales for the company. Strategic acquisitions have also strengthened the company’s pipeline.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.25.

HZNP stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.23.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $268,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $148,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,411 shares of company stock valued at $10,003,215. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

