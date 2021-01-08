HSBC Lowers Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Hold

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

AEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Aegon alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aegon by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.