Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.44. 282,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $169.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.88.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $490,008.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $3,589,149.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,564,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

