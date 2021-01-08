Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.80

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.80 and traded as high as $10.59. Hudson Global shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 816 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $28.41 million, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

