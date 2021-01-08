Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOSSY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY remained flat at $$6.78 on Friday. 65 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.36.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $622.98 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

