Huntsman Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

HUN opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Huntsman by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

