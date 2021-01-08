Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Up 5.2%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.57 and last traded at $60.19. 237,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 175,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HURN. Benchmark raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 895,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,206,000 after buying an additional 313,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,230,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.