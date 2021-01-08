IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.46

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.46 and last traded at C$8.45, with a volume of 27604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBG. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price target on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian upped their price objective on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.53. The firm has a market cap of C$264.06 million and a PE ratio of 15.50.

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.6500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

