iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

ICAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. iCAD has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $307.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The business had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $210,541.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 151,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,665 shares of company stock valued at $650,541 over the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 621.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

