Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.75.

ICHR traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.82. 13,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 2.37. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ichor by 101.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ichor by 283.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

