iExec RLC (RLC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.32 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002885 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 58.2% against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $94.76 million and approximately $14.32 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00103572 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.35 or 0.00446913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00216766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00048821 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC’s launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, Liqui, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Gatecoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

