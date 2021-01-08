IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 43.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $89.61. 40,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.08.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

