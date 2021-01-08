Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Lifted to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ITW has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.88.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $209.26 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.96. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.