Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $334.14.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $379.49. 17,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,829. Illumina has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 88.73, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $66,671.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,738,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,793 shares of company stock valued at $11,372,635 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Illumina by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Illumina by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,369 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.