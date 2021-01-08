IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.20) Per Share

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Barrington Research issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for IMAX in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.20) for the year. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut IMAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

IMAX opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 310.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after buying an additional 990,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth about $7,774,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 71.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 613,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 256,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 6.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 519,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

