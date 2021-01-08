Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $64.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

INDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of INDB opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average is $63.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $82.77.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $893,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

