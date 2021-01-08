Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,274. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $428.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $1,228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 97.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 63,989 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 39.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 56,136 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 154.0% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 56,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 31,351 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

