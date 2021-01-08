Independent Research Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3)

Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAH3. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €64.83 ($76.27).

Get Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) alerts:

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) stock opened at €56.32 ($66.26) on Tuesday. Porsche Automobil Holding SE has a one year low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a one year high of €70.66 ($83.13). The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 12.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.69.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.