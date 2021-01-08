IndigoVision Group plc (IND.L) (LON:IND) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $218.89

Shares of IndigoVision Group plc (IND.L) (LON:IND) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $218.89 and traded as low as $75.67. IndigoVision Group plc (IND.L) shares last traded at $75.90, with a volume of 253 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 346.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 218.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37.

IndigoVision Group plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of networked video security systems. Its IP video security systems allow full motion video to be transmitted with digital quality and security using local or wide area networks, wireless links, or the Internet. The company provides control center security management software, IP video walls, surveillance keyboards, integration modules, mobile centers, cameras and encoders, network video recorders, and body worn cameras.

