Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Down 6%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s share price dropped 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 6,176,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,190,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 50,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $504,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,281. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 56,342 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 596,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 269,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 210,022 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

