(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.61 ($10.13).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

(INGA) Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.