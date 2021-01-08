Ink One Day Volume Tops $137,607.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Ink has a total market cap of $338,915.39 and $137,607.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

