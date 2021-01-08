Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) PT Raised to $218.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $177.00 to $218.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IIPR has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.63.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,805. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $199.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

