Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $174.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.09. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $199.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 199.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

