InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $0.21 on Friday. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 269.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

