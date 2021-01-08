Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INSG. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Shares of INSG traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 122,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inseego news, Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $19,656,183.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $84,577.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,185,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,232,079 over the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,940,000 after buying an additional 1,282,363 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after buying an additional 493,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 257,255 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 2,109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 244,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

