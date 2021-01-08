Insider Buying: Greenland Minerals Limited (GGG.AX) (ASX:GGG) Insider Purchases 57,188 Shares of Stock

Greenland Minerals Limited (GGG.AX) (ASX:GGG) insider Anthony (Tony) Ho purchased 57,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,725.12 ($9,803.66).

On Tuesday, December 1st, Anthony (Tony) Ho purchased 100,000 shares of Greenland Minerals Limited (GGG.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,500.00 ($17,500.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.12.

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and commercialization of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland.

