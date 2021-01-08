Insider Buying: H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Purchases C$259,700.00 in Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$259,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,308,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,992,287.87.

HR.UN stock opened at C$12.93 on Friday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$7.39 and a 1-year high of C$21.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.15. The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -6.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on HR.UN shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.