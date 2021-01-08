Insider Selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Sells 4,967 Shares of Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,026,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,394,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,922,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 945,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,779,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

