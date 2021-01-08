Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $166,275.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,896,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FOLD opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.60. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,926,000 after buying an additional 2,768,405 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,068,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 418.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,505,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,044 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,637,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,541,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,760,000 after buying an additional 522,513 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

