Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Sells 30,625 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,218,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,246,985.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Allen Myszkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $1,576,130.64.

Shares of ARWR opened at $79.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $86.75.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

