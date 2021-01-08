Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO Sells 26,935 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 527,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,756. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boot Barn from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Boot Barn by 1,996.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.