Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CEO Sells 2,489 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,149. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Forsyth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00.

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.12. 390,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.71.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,257,000 after buying an additional 2,449,824 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $29,096,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $25,537,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 386.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 203,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 190,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

