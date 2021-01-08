Insider Selling: Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $53,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Crescent Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00.

Shares of Crescent Acquisition stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Crescent Acquisition stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 740,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,000. Crescent Acquisition accounts for 2.7% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

About Crescent Acquisition

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

