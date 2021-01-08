Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO Sells $144,865.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $144,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,815.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $316.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $317.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.72.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

