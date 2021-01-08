Insider Selling: Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) CAO Sells $222,262.70 in Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $135.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.94. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -754.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

