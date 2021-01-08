Insider Selling: Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Major Shareholder Sells 29,039 Shares of Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $652,796.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LUMO stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.16. 126,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,000. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lumos Pharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.40% of Lumos Pharma worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 41.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

