Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CAO Sells 538 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,403.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.48. 347,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,111. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.72. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.18.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 11.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.73.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

