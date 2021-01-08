Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Sells 2,347 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,347 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $76,793.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $201,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Praveen P. Tipirneni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,605 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $67,703.95.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $932.82 million, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $36.65.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MORF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Morphic in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Morphic by 208.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Morphic by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 32.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Morphic by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

