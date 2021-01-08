Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director Sells 552,934 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OM stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.57.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OM. Barclays began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

