Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Sells $468,243.75 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 42,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $468,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Photronics stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 174.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

