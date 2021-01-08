Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $71.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.51 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,150,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Redfin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.