Insider Selling: Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells 356,572 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 356,572 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $21,504,857.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 291,713 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $17,750,736.05.

On Thursday, December 31st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 680,016 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $41,766,582.72.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $20,538,275.84.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

