Insider Selling: Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells 10,885 Shares of Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $81,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $10,121,250.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $4,885,500.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $1,059,471.90.

On Thursday, October 8th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,756,750.00.

Shake Shack stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.43 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Shake Shack’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHAK. BidaskClub cut Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush cut Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Shake Shack from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

