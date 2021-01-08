Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Sells $82,487.37 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.27 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 863.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 351,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 471.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,537 shares in the last quarter.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

