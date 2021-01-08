Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.94. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 714.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $181,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

